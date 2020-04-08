XRegister
26 October 2019

08/04/2020 - 14:19 BST

Inter Hold Internal Talks About Liverpool Star, Aware Reds Could Take Him Out of Reach

 




Inter are interested in exploring the possibility of signing Georginio Wijnaldum, but Liverpool are prepared to offer him a lucrative new contract to keep him at the club.

Wijnaldum has been pivotal in Liverpool’s success under Jurgen Klopp and is considered to be one of the unsung heroes of their Champions League win last season.  


 



However, he is set to enter the final year of his contract with the Merseyside giants and so far, his representatives are yet to agree on the terms of a new deal with the club.

Liverpool could sell him in the next transfer window if a new contract is not agreed and he has already been attracting interest from Italy.
 


According to Italian outlet Tutto Mercato, Inter have been keeping an eye on his contract situation with a view to taking him to the San Siro in the summer transfer window.



The Inter hierarchy have already held internal conversations over signing the Dutchman and are considering making a move for him.

Liverpool are likely to ask for a fee of around €30m for Wijnaldum, but Inter feel he would still be a good value for money compared to some other options.
 


However, the Reds want to keep him and are set to offer him a new four-year deal with a pay rise soon.

If Wijnaldum signs the new deal, Inter are unlikely to have any chance of signing him in the near future.
 