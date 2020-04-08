Inter Stars Offer Extra Temptation Factor For Spurs Man To Move To San Siro

Follow @insidefutbol





Inter stars Romelu Lukaku and Christian Eriksen are factors in tempting Tottenham Hotspur defender Jan Vertonghen to move to the Serie A giants, it has been claimed in Italy.



Vertonghen is out of contract at Tottenham in the summer and could depart the club in the coming months, with several sides spying a potential bargain in the veteran defender.













FIFA have prepared the ground for clubs to extend the deals of out-of-contracts players beyond 30th June, but it is unclear whether Vertonghen is open to such an option.



Inter are interested in the player and are prepared to offer the 32-year-old a two-year deal with an option of another year in order to take him to the San Siro.





And according to Italian daily Gazzetta dello Sport, Lukaku and Eriksen are pushing their friend, Vertonghen, to make the move to the San Siro.







Both players joined Inter over the last two transfer windows and are now keen for the Tottenham defender to join them in Italy.



Lukaku is Vertonghen’s international team-mate with Belgium and Eriksen spent more than seven years with the Belgian in the Spurs dressing room.





Vertonghen also has interest from former club Ajax, while Napoli represent another option for the defender to move to Italy.

