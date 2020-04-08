Napoli Showing Interest In West Ham United Star, Probing Ground

Follow @insidefutbol





Napoli are exploring the possibility of taking West Ham United attacking midfielder Felipe Anderson back to Serie A.



West Ham paid €38m to sign the Brazilian from Serie A giants Lazio in 2018 and he has developed into one of the most important players in the Hammers squad.













The 26-year-old’s form has tailed off this season, where he has scored just once and did not start the last two league games before the season was suspended.



Now a return to Italy, where he enjoyed success in Rome, could be on the agenda for the Brazilian.





According to Italian daily Corriere dello Sport, Napoli are probing the possibility of signing the former Lazio man in the upcoming transfer window.







With West Ham struggling to lift themselves away from the relegation dogfight, Anderson could consider returning to Italy.



Napoli are interested and believe that the Brazil could add to their squad ahead of the 2020/21 campaign.





However, the player's asking price could be a stumbling block as West Ham are tipped to want the recoup the fee they paid to Lazio for his services.

