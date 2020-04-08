Not Discussed It With Him – PSG Star On Liverpool Man Making Parc des Princes Switch

Follow @insidefutbol





Paris Saint-Germain midfielder Idrissa Gueye has insisted that he has not discussed the possibility of Liverpool star Sadio Mane moving to the Parc des Princes.



Mane has been one of the most consistent attackers in European football in recent seasons and was pivotal to Liverpool winning the Champions League last season.













The Senegalese’s future at Liverpool has come under the scanner due to interest from Real Madrid and even PSG are believed to be keen on snaring him away from the Merseyside giants.



Gueye, who plays alongside Mane for Senegal, insisted that he is not aware whether the winger would even consider moving to French football with PSG.





The PSG midfielder insisted that he has never discussed the possibility of Mane joining the Parisians with the player.







Gueye told French broadcaster Canal+: “For Sadio Mane, we talk about it every year, we will have to see how it will happen and whether he wants to come to France and PSG.



“But I didn’t discuss it with him and I don’t know how it will happen.”





Real Madrid are believed to be prepared to offer big money when the transfer window opens in order to take Mane to the Santiago Bernabeu, but European and world champions Liverpool are confident of keeping hold of him.

