XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
  
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

26 October 2019

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

06 August 2019

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



08/04/2020 - 10:36 BST

Not Discussed It With Him – PSG Star On Liverpool Man Making Parc des Princes Switch

 




Paris Saint-Germain midfielder Idrissa Gueye has insisted that he has not discussed the possibility of Liverpool star Sadio Mane moving to the Parc des Princes.

Mane has been one of the most consistent attackers in European football in recent seasons and was pivotal to Liverpool winning the Champions League last season.  


 



The Senegalese’s future at Liverpool has come under the scanner due to interest from Real Madrid and even PSG are believed to be keen on snaring him away from the Merseyside giants.

Gueye, who plays alongside Mane for Senegal, insisted that he is not aware whether the winger would even consider moving to French football with PSG.
 


The PSG midfielder insisted that he has never discussed the possibility of Mane joining the Parisians with the player.



Gueye told French broadcaster Canal+: “For Sadio Mane, we talk about it every year, we will have to see how it will happen and whether he wants to come to France and PSG.

“But I didn’t discuss it with him and I don’t know how it will happen.”
 


Real Madrid are believed to be prepared to offer big money when the transfer window opens in order to take Mane to the Santiago Bernabeu, but European and world champions Liverpool are confident of keeping hold of him.
 