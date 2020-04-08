Now Isn’t The Time – Dortmund Skipper Advises Liverpool Target Jadon Sancho On Move

Follow @insidefutbol





Borussia Dortmund captain Marco Reus has advised Liverpool target Jadon Sancho to stick it out at the Westfalenstadion for another one or two seasons more before leaving.



Sancho has been heavily linked with a move away from the club this summer on the back of superb displays in Germany and could return to England.













Manchester United have been linked with Sancho, though European and world champions Liverpool have been claimed to be ahead in the chase if the attacker does head home.



The Premier League giants are a potential destination, but Reus believes it would serve Sancho well if the attacker stays at Dortmund for another one or two years, questioning how attractive he would be then.





He insisted that it is not easy for a young player to make his mark early at a big club and feels another two years of development at Dortmund would serve Sancho well at his next home.







Reus told German magazine Sport Bild: “I would advise him to stay at BVB for another year, maybe two.



“From my point of view, there is currently nothing better for him.





“Then he can take the big step as an even more complete player who can continue to develop as an absolute starting player.



“With a new club, he would have to first find his place, which is not always easy for a 20-year-old.



“Think just how interesting Jadon would be for the biggest clubs after one, two or three further years of development with us."



Reus has 12 goals and seven assists to his name this term following last season when he netted 21 goals in all competitions.

