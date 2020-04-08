Paul Pogba’s Head Not At Man Utd Anymore, Former Red Devil Feels

Follow @insidefutbol





Former Manchester United defender Mikael Silvestre believes Paul Pogba’s head is no longer at Old Trafford, but he feels the Frenchman would not face any problems if he stayed at the club.



Pogba has missed the majority of the season due to an ankle injury and was on his way back to fitness before the season was suspended.













The Frenchman is expected to be back in the team if the season resumes in the coming months, but Silvestre insisted that the fact that Manchester United looked in form without Pogba is an indication that the squad can survive his departure.



The former defender also believes that his compatriot’s heart and head are no longer at Manchester United





Silvestre told The Athletic’s Talk of the Devils Podcast: “The fact that Paul wasn’t involved was another example of one player doesn’t make the team.







“It was always the case with United. We had games where we missed the so-called talisman, the best player and we still performed.



“So, United always had a good enough squad and starting eleven to get a result without the top player.





“Paul is being missed because he can bring a lot to the team and most of us wish that he could do that on a more regular basis.



“That’s it at the moment and we have to wait and see but it doesn’t look like his head is at United anymore.”



With most clubs expected to watch their outgoings in the coming months, it is unclear if Pogba's suitors can afford him.



There is a chance of the midfielder staying at Old Trafford and Silvestre claimed that Pogba looked comfortable in his surroundings the last time he visited him at the club’s training base at Carrington.



He does not see any problems for him if the midfielder stays at Old Trafford and he is particularly looking forward to seeing him alongside Bruno Fernandes in the same team.



“I saw him before the lockdown and he looked happy and everybody was behaving normally with him and he was part of United.



“If he stays then I don’t think there would be an issue.



“But I just hope they see the best out of him as he should be at his peak right now, with regards to his age and experience with United and France.



“It would be nice to see him in midfield with Bruno Fernandes.”

