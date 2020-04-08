Spurs Supremo Feared Worst Case Scenario Before Furloughing Staff

Follow @insidefutbol





Tottenham Hotspur chairman Daniel Levy feared a worst-case scenario before putting the club's non-playing staff on the UK Government's furlough scheme, according to The Athletic.



Levy is known for running a tight ship at Tottenham and has always been careful about the financial health of the club.













His parsimonious ways in the transfer market extended to the administration of the club when he decided to furlough Tottenham's non-playing staff last week.



The Tottenham chairman took the decision to cut down on the financial burden on the club with football now suspended.





It has been claimed that Levy feared that football would not return until later in the year, which would have implications on the financial health of the club.







The 58-year-old imagined the worst-case scenario and took the hard call to save money for the club.



Tottenham have invested heavily in their new stadium, but have refinanced the long term borrowings at a good long term rate, reducing the financial danger.





Levy is aware that hard times could be ahead for the club if the football season does not resume in the coming months.

