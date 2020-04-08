XRegister
08/04/2020 - 14:14 BST

This Stood Out To Me About Mason Mount – Chelsea Scout

 




Chelsea scout Rob Winzar has revealed Blues youngster Mason Mount is the best player he has ever spotted and picked out what stood out to him about the midfielder.

Mount rose through the ranks at Chelsea and started his senior professional career on loan at Dutch side Vitesse, which was followed by another loan spell at Derby County in the Championship.  


 



The Blues talent made his mark at Chelsea straight away after making his Premier League debut this season, featuring in every Premier League game for the club.

Winzar, who has been a scout for Chelsea for 15 years, spotted Mount and convinced him to sign for the club’s youth academy.
 


Winzar admits Mount is the best player he has ever seen in his 15 years as a scout, with the talent spotter raving about the 21-year old’s attitude, adding the youngster’s aggression stood out to him every single time he watched him play.



"The thing that stood out to me every time I watched Mason was his aggression", Winzar told BBC Sport.

"His determination is second to none. Fantastic attitude. He's the best I've seen in all the years I've done it.
 


"I've seen lots and lots of good players and Mason is the best."

Mount has made 41 appearances for Chelsea this season, scoring six goals and assisting five in all competitions.
 