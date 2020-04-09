Aston Villa Yet To Lock Down Youngster Amid Liverpool, Man City and Man Utd Interest

Follow @insidefutbol





Manchester City, Manchester United and Liverpool tracked youngster Carney Chukwuemeka is yet to pledge his future to Aston Villa, according to The Athletic.



The 16-year-old midfielder is a highly-rated talent and has been on the radar of a clutch of top clubs in England.













Aston Villa are hopeful of agreeing on a new contract with the teenage midfielder, but they are aware that they could easily lose him to some of the biggest clubs if they cannot convince him to sign on the dotted line.



Discussions over his future have taken place between his representatives and Aston Villa over a new contract, but no agreement is in place.





And Manchester City, Manchester United and Liverpool have been keeping tabs on his progress at Aston Villa.







Scouts from the trio have been watching him in action for Aston Villa Under-18s this season and are considering snaring him away from Villa Park.



The youngster has also been promoted to the Under-23 squad and Aston Villa CEO Christian Purslow recently said that Chukwuemeka is probably the best 16-year-old in England at the moment.





It remains to be seen whether Aston Villa can convince the youngster that his long term development is best served by staying at the club.

