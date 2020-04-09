Atalanta Join Chase For Southampton and West Ham Linked Full-Back

Follow @insidefutbol





Atalanta are considering making a move for Southampton and West Ham full-back target Joakim Maehle this summer.



Genk signed Maehle from Danish side Aalborg in 2017 and the right-back has emerged as a player to watch over the last two years in Belgium.













There has been talk of the player leaving Genk this summer, with several clubs believed to be interested in taking him to England in the coming months.



West Ham have been keeping tabs on him and even Southampton are interested in signing the Danish full-back ahead of next season.





And according to Belgian daily Het Nieuwsblad, Maehle has also been attracting interest from Italian club Atalanta ahead of the summer transfer window.







Atalanta are preparing for life after Timothy Castagne, who is preparing to leave the Champions League club following a difficult season in Italy.



The Italian outfit are preparing a shortlist of targets they want to pursue as Castagne’s replacement this summer.





And Maehle is one of the top names on their wish list of targets and Atalanta are considering taking him to Italy.



The Italian side may be an attractive destination for Maehle.

