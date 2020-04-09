XRegister
26 October 2019

09/04/2020 - 11:41 BST

Barcelona Pushing For This To Be Included In Chelsea Loan For Philippe Coutinho

 




Barcelona have been pushing to include an obligatory purchase clause in talks with Chelsea over Philippe Coutinho this summer.

Bayern Munich will not be taking up tan option to buy contained in Coutinho’s loan and he is scheduled to return to Barcelona once the season is over.  


 



Barcelona are desperate to let him go and a return to the Premier League has been mooted, with Manchester United, Tottenham and Everton showing an interest in him.

But Chelsea have emerged as the frontrunners to sign him and they have already been in talks with Barcelona over capturing the attacking midfielder on loan.
 


And according to Catalan daily Sport, Barcelona are pushing to include an obligatory purchase clause in the loan agreement with Chelsea.



The Catalan giants want a guarantee on Coutinho’s sale after learning from their experience with Bayern Munich.

Barcelona were hopeful of earning around €90m, but are now prepared to set the purchase clause at around €65m.
 


Chelsea are keen to sign Coutinho but would prefer to have an option to buy rather than a mandatory purchase clause.

The Blues believe that they can get the best out of Coutinho ,but also want to remain cautious following his underwhelming performances at Barcelona and Bayern Munich.
 