Can’t Say We’ve Seen Enough – MLS Side’s GM On Brighton Loanee

FC Cincinnati general manager Gerard Nijkamp has conceded that the club have not seen enough of Brighton loanee Jurgen Locadia to take up the option to buy on him yet.



Brighton farmed out the Dutchman on loan to the MLS outfit in the winter, but he has only made two appearances for the club thus far.













The MLS campaign in the United States has been suspended, putting an end to Locadia's chance to play in the short term.



Locadia’s loan ends on 5th July and Cincinnati have been in talks with Brighton to extend his stay to try to add more months to the original loan agreement.





They do have an option to buy the forward, but Nijkamp has conceded that it is almost impossible to pay the transfer fee based on two appearances from the Dutchman.







He was quoted as saying by Dutch magazine Voetbal International: “He has only played two games and not even the full 90 minutes.



“So we can’t say, ‘okay, we’ve seen enough and we are going take up the option and pay the transfer fee.”





The Cincinnati general manager also insisted that before taking a decision the club would also want more clarity on when the transfer window will likely open.



“We want a win-win situation.



“But we first we need to know more about what will happen with the transfer window and the end of the European leagues and as well as the resumption of the MLS.”



Brighton landed Locadia from Dutch giants PSV Eindhoven in 2018.

