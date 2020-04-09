Everton and West Ham Show Interest In 23-Year-Old Serie A Star

Follow @insidefutbol





Everton and West Ham United are probing the possibility of signing former Chelsea right-back Ola Aina from Torino this summer.



Torino signed the London-born defender from Chelsea on a permanent deal last summer after he impressed during his loan stint with the Italian club.













Aina has continued to impress in Italy and made 25 appearances for Torino this season before the campaign was suspended.



However, his future at the club is uncertain as the Aina is claimed to be feeling homesick and wants to return to England in the summer.





And according to Italian daily Gazzetta dello Sport, Everton and West Ham have emerged as options for him in the summer transfer window.







The two Premier League clubs have noted his impressive spell in Italy and are actively looking at taking Aina back into English football.



The 23-year-old’s family live in London and despite his impressive spell in Italy, the former Chelsea man is claimed to have been feeling homesick.





Everton and West Ham could provide Aina with an escape route, but it remains to be seen how much Torino might demand for his services.

