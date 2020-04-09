Further Serie A Interest In Chelsea Star Ahead of Summer

Follow @insidefutbol





Juventus are considering making a move for Chelsea full-back Emerson Palmieri if they decide to sell Alex Sandro this summer.



Chelsea are expected to sell one of Marcos Alonso or Emerson in the summer in order to bring in a new left-back for Frank Lampard’s squad.













The Italian has been a bit-part player at Chelsea this season and is believed to be keen on returning to his homeland ahead of next season.



Inter and Napoli are already interested in taking him back to Serie A, and it has been claimed one more top flight team are now set to join the mix.





According to Turin-based Italian daily Tuttosport, Juventus have identified Emerson as a possible recruit for the summer transfer window.







The Italian champions are considering shaking up their squad ahead of next season and are considering letting Sandro leave in the coming months.



If the Brazilian departs, the Bianconeri are interested in taking Emerson to Turin as a replacement.





Chelsea have been claimed to be prepared to sell the player provided a club are ready to meet their €30m asking price for him.

