Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s Faith In Me Key – Bruno Fernandes

Manchester United midfielder Bruno Fernandes has revealed the most important thing for him when he considered signing for the Red Devils was the manager’s confidence in him.



Fernandes signed for the club in late January 2020 for £67.6m from Sporting Lisbon after being linked with a move to Old Trafford all summer.













The Portuguese international made his debut for the club against Wolves, playing in a goalless draw in front of the home crowd.



Confidence in a player is key, according to Fernandes, who revealed Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's faith in him was one of the most important factors in why he chose to play for the Red Devils.





Fernandes wanted to make sure he felt he was needed at Manchester United, adding sometimes players change clubs only to find out they are not wanted by the manager and the ex-Sporting Lisbon star wanted to avoid being a victim of such circumstances.







“Since the beginning I wanted to join Manchester United. For me, the most important was obviously the confidence of the coach”, Fernandes told the club's official site.



“I need to know I am backed from the coach, because sometimes when you change club, not every time the coach wants you."





Fernandes stressed he needs to keep playing games to establish himself as a key player and the manager’s confidence in him is essential for him to keep performing.



“If he has confidence in me, then the rest is working. I need to work to conquer my place, to play, to keep going with games and games and games.



“For me this is the most important. So I feel the confidence from the club and I feel also the confidence from the coach.”



The 25-year old has registered three goals and four assists in nine appearances for the Red Devils across all competitions.

