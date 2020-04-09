XRegister
26 October 2019

06 August 2019

09/04/2020 - 14:33 BST

Want To Fight For Place In Southampton Team – Mohamed Elyounoussi

 




Celtic loan star Mohamed Elyounoussi has indicated his ambition to prove his worth at his parent club Southampton.

The Bhoys snapped up the attacker from Southampton on a loan deal last summer and the 25-year-old has impressed during his time at Celtic Park.  


 



There have been calls for Celtic to try and negotiate a transfer fee with Southampton for Elyounoussi as they do not have an option to buy in the original loan agreement.

But Elyounoussi looks to have not given up hope of making it at Southampton and has indicated that he wants to return to the south coast of England, prove his worth and fight for a place in the team.
 


However, Elyounoussi did insist that he wants to finish the current season at Celtic and win the league title for the club.



“I still have three years left on my contract with Southampton”, Elyounoussi told Norwegian broadcaster TV2.

“And I want to show a better side of myself than what I have done. I hope I can come back and fight for a place in the team.
 


“But at the same time, I really want to finish the season at Celtic and win the league.”

It is unclear whether Elyounoussi is part of Southampton manager Ralph Hasenhuttl’s long term plans for the club.

Celtic are yet to take a call on whether to try and sign the attacker on a permanent deal this summer.
 