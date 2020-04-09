West Ham Must Secure Survival Before Alexis Sanchez Would Consider Move – Paul Ince

Follow @insidefutbol





Manchester United legend Paul Ince is of the view that West Ham United will need to secure Premier League survival if they are planning to bring Alexis Sanchez to the London Stadium.



Sanchez left Arsenal to join Manchester United in the winter transfer window of 2018 in a swap deal which saw Henrikh Mkhitaryan go the other way.













However, things did not work out for the 31-year old at Manchester United, with the Chilean struggling to replicate the kind of form he mesmerized the Gunners with at the Emirates.



With the hope of reviving his career once again, Sanchez moved to Italy to sign for Inter on a season-long loan in August 2019.





Sanchez only managed to make nine appearances for the Nerazzurri, suffering a tendon injury in October which kept him out of action for the rest of the year.







Former Inter midfielder Ince feels Sanchez can make a comeback if he is played in his correct position with a team built around the player.



“If someone can get him in and play him in the right position, you’ve still got a great player in there. If that’s West Ham, who can build their team around him, then it’s a great piece of business”, Ince wrote in his Paddy Power column.





West Ham have been linked with wanting Sanchez, but the Red Devils legend believes the Hammers will have to avoid the drop this season if they have any aspirations of signing the forward.



“The other factor is the uncertainty around West Ham. They’re fighting for their lives so, as much as they might be interested, he’s not going to go there until he knows they’re safe.



“I obviously want them to stay up, but I can’t see Sanchez agreeing to anything until that’s sorted.”



Sanchez started his career at Chilean side Cobreola where his impressive performances earned him a move to Italian club Udinese.



He took his career further up the ladder signing for Barcelona in 2011, followed by a move to English side Arsenal in 2014.

