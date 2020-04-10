XRegister
10/04/2020 - 14:26 BST

Agent of Everton Target Philippe Coutinho Comments On Client’s Future

 




Philippe Coutinho's agent has admitted that his client, who has been linked with a host of sides including Everton, would welcome the chance to play in the Premier League again.

Coutinho has struggled to live up to his billing at Barcelona since leaving Liverpool in 2018 and has done little of note during his loan stint at Bayern Munich this season.  


 



The German champions are set to pass on their purchase option in the loan, while Barcelona are keen to move him on again this summer.

A return to the Premier League has been speculated, with several top flight sides, including most recently Everton, linked with the former Liverpool man.
 


Kia Joorabchian, the player’s agent, admits that everything is up in the air regarding his client’s future, but did concede that he would welcome a move back to the Premier League.



However, he insisted that it is difficult to predict anything at the moment as football remains suspended and it is unclear what financial impact that will have.

“Everything is possible”, the Brazilian’s agent told Sky Italia.
 


“After the Champions League game in England, we had a long chat about it. The Premier League is somewhere he always enjoyed playing.

“He loves the league and probably would like to come back and play again.

“The question is what the financial conditions of the clubs will be, including Barcelona and the Premier League clubs, at the end of this pandemic.”

Barcelona may have to adjust their expectations from Coutinho's departure as clubs are expected to be careful with their money this summer. 
 