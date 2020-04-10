Everton and West Ham Keen On 27-Year-Old But Club Ready To Play Hardball

Follow @insidefutbol





Everton and West Ham United are amongst the clubs who are interested in signing FC Porto full-back Jesus Corona during the summer transfer window, but the Portuguese giants are prepared to play hardball.



The 27-year-old has been in fine form this season and has shown the versatility to play in multiple roles in Porto’s team in the ongoing campaign.













He has ten assists to his name this season and has also netted twice in the Portuguese top flight; his displays have seen him linked with a move away from Porto in the summer.



According to Portuguese sports daily A Bola, Everton and West Ham are alive to Corona's talents and hold an interest in taking him to the Premier League.





The two Premier League clubs have been monitoring his performances and have seen enough to suggest that landing the 27-year-old could be a good move.







However, it is claimed that though Porto will need to sell players to stay within UEFA's financial fair play rules, they will play hardball on Corona and will demand his buy-out clause of €50m.



Serie A giants Inter and Roma have also been keeping tabs on him, and there is also Spanish interest, with Sevilla and Valencia keen on Corona.





From the Bundesliga, Schalke are keeping close tabs on Corona, but it is far from clear if any interested club will pay his €50m release clause.



Corona has earned 42 international caps for Mexico.

