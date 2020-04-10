I’m Crazy Enough To Think I Can Do It – Liverpool Legend Sets Ambitious Goal

Follow @insidefutbol





Liverpool legend John Arne Riise has admitted he is crazy enough to think he can manage in the Premier League within the next seven years.



Riise is yet to take the plunge into coaching since retiring from his playing career in 2016, but he has been open about his desire to jump into the managerial bear pit.













He did have a short stint as a sporting director at Maltese club Birkirkara, but is yet to jump into management.



But the former full-back has revealed that his goal is to manage a Premier League club in the future and he wants to do it in the next seven years.





He admits that it is an ambitious goal, but Riise believes that him being a known face due to his playing career will give him an edge in his coaching career as well.







However, the former Red did concede that he will have to prove himself first before he gets the chance to manage in the Premier League.



“I'm crazy enough to think I can do it. My goal is to become a manager in the Premier League”, Riise told Norwegian broadcaster TV2.





“[In] seven [years], max.



“I know that is a hair-raising goal and there are very few [who do it]. [But] my advantage is that I am well-known and they know that I am hard working.



“However, you have to get results with the clubs you coach.



“You have to get a network of contacts, which I feel I have and finally you get the chance.”



Riise was a Champions League winner with Liverpool and also played for Fulham in the Premier League.

