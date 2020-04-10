It’s Like Jurgen Klopp Is Playing With Us – Liverpool Star On Boss

Follow @insidefutbol





Liverpool star Naby Keita admits that when he sees Jurgen Klopp on the touchline it is almost as if the Reds boss is part of the playing eleven, which in itself inspires confidence.



The 25-year old joined Liverpool from Bundesliga outfit RB Leipzig and is highly rated by Klopp. However, he has so far struggled to live up to his price tag and has suffered injury interruptions to his Anfield career.













Klopp has continued to trust in Keita, handing him opportunities to show his best, and the midfielder is a big fan of the Liverpool manager.



He admits that Klopp as a manager is someone who gives the players huge confidence and almost takes on the role of a best friend.





Keita further admitted that when Klopp is standing on the touchline it is like he is part of the team, which in turn drives the side forward.







“Overall, he is a coach that gives you confidence and he is the motivating factor before a match, but you’ve also got to be motivated on the field”, Keita told the club’s official site.



“When you see him on the sideline and you’re on the field, it’s as if he’s playing with you and that gives you a lot of desire to do better.





“He’s always there for his players, he’s almost like a best friend but he’s a coach who can communicate with all his players.”



Keita has made 18 appearances for the Reds so far this season, scoring three goals and providing one assist across all competitions.

