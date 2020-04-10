Leroy Sane Could Cost Just This Much Now – Former Bayern Munich Star Sees Lower Fee

Follow @insidefutbol





Former Bayern Munich star Michael Rummenigge is expecting Leroy Sane to be available for a knockdown transfer fee from Manchester City this summer.



Sane was heavily linked with joining Bayern Munich last summer before he suffered a serious knee injury, which ruled him out for the majority of the season.













The German champions have continued to monitor his rehabilitation and could well reignite their interest in taking him to Germany in the next transfer window.



Bayern Munich were expecting to pay a big fee, but the suspension of football around the world could bring down prices, and Rummenigge feels Sane could arrive in Bavaria for a knockdown price.





With Sane’s contract expiring next year, the former Bayern Munich star feels Manchester City could be forced to accept a fee in the region of €30m to €50m for him this summer.







“The Bavarians would have signed him for €100m to €120m before the cruciate ligament rupture”, Rummenigge wrote in his column for Sportbuzzer.



“But he could now be significantly cheaper and maybe only cost €30m to €50m.





“Sane’s contract with Manchester City ends in 2021, after that he would be a free agent.”



Sane managed to return to training for Manchester City before the season was suspended last month.

