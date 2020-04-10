Liverpool Star Out On Loan Prepared To Take Pay Cut To Secure Move Away

Follow @insidefutbol





Liverpool loanee Loris Karius is prepared to accept a pay cut in order to continue at Besiktas beyond the end of the current season, it has been claimed in Turkey.



Karius has been on loan at Besiktas since 2018, following a disastrous showing in the Champions League final for Liverpool, and is scheduled to return to Anfield at the end of the ongoing campaign.













The German has struggled for consistency at Besiktas as well and the Turkish giants are believed to be unwilling to take up the option on him this summer.



But Karius is keen to convince Besiktas to keep him at the club and the Black Eagles may yet decide to look to extend his stay.





And according to Turkish broadcaster A Spor, the goalkeeper is already ready to make a financial sacrifice to continue at Besiktas.







The German is claimed to be prepared to accept reduced wages in order to keep his adventure at Besiktas going beyond the end of the season.



He is aware that he would have little opportunity to play at Liverpool if he returned, with Alisson firmly established as number 1.





The 26-year-old is settled in Istanbul and is keen to make sure he is still a Besiktas player by the time the first ball is kicked in the 2020/21 season.

