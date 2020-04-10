Mid-table Player – Top Arsenal Scout Told Club Not To Sign Star

Follow @insidefutbol





Top Arsenal scout Francis Cagigao advised the club against signing Lucas Perez from Deportivo La Coruna in the summer of 2016.



Cagigao has been working with Arsenal’s recruitment team for over two decades and has been a key part of their transfer plans as he has risen up the ranks to his current role of head of international scouting.













He has been credited for finding gems such as Gabriel Martinelli, Lauren and Cesc Fabregas, and his opinion is highly regarded at the Emirates.



But his words were not taken into account when Arsenal signed Perez from Deportivo in a desperate bid to add a striker in the summer of 2016.





According to The Athletic, when the recruitment team suggested Perez’s name to Cagigao, he advised against signing him, with Everton at the time in pole position to capture the Spaniard.







The veteran scout had the opinion that the striker was not good enough to play for one of the top clubs in Europe and is claimed to have dubbed him a "mid-table player".



But in a desperate bid to sign a striker, Arsenal splashed out on Perez and Cagigao’s judgement ultimately proved right.





The striker struggled to make any mark at Arsenal and eventually left the club with seven goals in 21 appearances.

