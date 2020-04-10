Napoli Could Battle Liverpool For Defensive Target

Follow @insidefutbol





Napoli could battle Liverpool for Sevilla defender Diego Carlos if they sell Kalidou Koulibaly this summer.



Koulibaly’s future at Napoli has come under the scanner and the Serie A giants are ready to consider selling him if presented with an acceptable proposal.













Paris Saint-Germain, Everton and Manchester United have all been linked with Koulibaly amid Napoli looking for a minimum of €80m to let him move on to pastures new.



The Serie A giants have already been working to replace the Senegalese and they are eyeing a target which would place them in direct competition with Liverpool.





Napoli are eyeing a move for Sevilla’s 27-year-old defender Carlos as the man to replace the Senegalese, according to Italian daily Corriere dello Sport.







The Brazilian defender joined Sevilla from Nantes last summer and has been in impressive form in his first season in Spain.



His performances have attracted the interest from Liverpool, where Jurgen Klopp has identified him as a target.





Real Madrid have also been linked with holding an interest in Carlos.



Now Napoli have also joined the chase for Carlos, who is expected to be an in-demand centre-back this summer.

