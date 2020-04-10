Now Players Know Just Avoiding Relegation Is Target – Former Newcastle Star

Follow @insidefutbol





Former Newcastle United defender Mike Williamson believes the club have squandered opportunities to progress in the last few years and there is now an acceptance of reduced ambition inside them.



Williamson spent six years at Newcastle and in his second season, the club finished fifth under the tutelage of Alan Pardew.













The defender admits that Newcastle had a real opportunity to progress with a solid core of players and there was a feeling that they could go onto become a force.



However, the club continued to sell their best players without bringing in adequate replacements and this term some expected just avoiding relegation would be success for Steve Bruce's men.





He conceded that the players coming in to the club are now aware of the reduced expectation of just avoiding relegation.







“After finishing fifth, we had a feeling that we had a really solid base of players”, Williamson told The Athletic.



“That if we added a few we’d be able to become a force and push on. But the reality is, when you’re losing your best players and investment doesn’t come, it becomes a negative far more quickly than it should.





“Everything is magnified at Newcastle and those fans have pride in that team, then it was taken away from them because they didn’t kick on.



“In 2012, players could have arrived thinking, ‘Hmm, we could be the ones to win a trophy.’ But then I feel as though, through the business side of things, that gets diluted somewhat and dreams don’t become a reality.



“People now know how Newcastle are run and players possibly go there accepting that now. Avoiding relegation is the target, anything else is a bonus.



“That’s where the mentality perhaps differs.”



Newcastle were sitting in 13th in the league table, eight points away from the relegation zone before the season was suspended.

