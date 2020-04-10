XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
  
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

26 October 2019

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

06 August 2019

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



10/04/2020 - 14:17 BST

Rangers Youth Boss Jokes At Norwich City Legend’s Trainer Reveal

 




Rangers academy boss Graeme Murty has joked that the pair of trainers Norwich City legend Darren Huckerby is retiring must only be two weeks old.

Huckerby hung up his boots in 2009 after a spell in the MLS at San Jose Earthquakes.  


 



He is though continuing to keep fit and in shape, with the 43-year-old regularly heading out for runs.

Huckerby puts his trainers through the mill on his runs and took to social media to post a pair of his trainers visibly feeling the effects of the runs.
 


He revealed that he will need to retire the trainers and already has a new pair ready to take their place.



"Had to retire these old boys after today's run, they've served me well! New wheels are ready for action!" he wrote on Twitter, posting the old pair and the new pair.

Rangers development squad boss Murty replied and joked that the trainers being retired will not be very old.
 


"Two weeks worth given the speed and distance you go legend!!" Murty said.

Huckerby managed to score in the Premier League and all three other professional tiers during his time as a player, also striking in the Champions League, UEFA Cup, FA Cup, League Cup and the MLS.

He was crowned Norwich City Player of the Year in both 2005 and 2007.
 

 