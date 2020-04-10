Rangers Youth Boss Jokes At Norwich City Legend’s Trainer Reveal

Follow @insidefutbol





Rangers academy boss Graeme Murty has joked that the pair of trainers Norwich City legend Darren Huckerby is retiring must only be two weeks old.



Huckerby hung up his boots in 2009 after a spell in the MLS at San Jose Earthquakes.













He is though continuing to keep fit and in shape, with the 43-year-old regularly heading out for runs.



Huckerby puts his trainers through the mill on his runs and took to social media to post a pair of his trainers visibly feeling the effects of the runs.





He revealed that he will need to retire the trainers and already has a new pair ready to take their place.







"Had to retire these old boys after today's run, they've served me well! New wheels are ready for action!" he wrote on Twitter, posting the old pair and the new pair.



Rangers development squad boss Murty replied and joked that the trainers being retired will not be very old.





"Two weeks worth given the speed and distance you go legend!!" Murty said.



Huckerby managed to score in the Premier League and all three other professional tiers during his time as a player, also striking in the Champions League, UEFA Cup, FA Cup, League Cup and the MLS.



He was crowned Norwich City Player of the Year in both 2005 and 2007.

