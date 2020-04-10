RB Leipzig CEO Deeply Relaxed On Liverpool Target Timo Werner

Follow @insidefutbol





RB Leipzig CEO Oliver Mintzlaff has insisted that there is so far little to suggest that Liverpool target Timo Werner will leave the club this summer.



Werner was openly flirting with Liverpool in March and it was claimed the Reds were all set to trigger his release clause at RB Leipzig to take him to Anfield in the summer.













Jurgen Klopp is a big fan of Werner and the striker has spoken warmly about the current European and world champions, where he would link up with former RB Leipzig star Naby Keita.



However, with football suspended and no clarity over when games will begin again, there has been doubt cast on whether Liverpool will pay the €60m buy-out clause.





RB Leipzig are increasingly confident about holding on to their top players, including Werner, and CEO Mintzlaff stressed that Werner has done little to suggest that he wants to leave.







“I am deeply relaxed about Werner”, Mintzlaff told Sky Deutschland.



“So far, he hasn’t signalled that he wants to stay after the season, but he does not have to.





“He has a contract until 2023.”



Werner’s buy-out clause is only applicable until the end of April and all eyes will be on whether Liverpool do choose to make a move for the Germany international.

