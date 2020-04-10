This Is What Makes It Difficult, Leeds United Star Admits

Follow @insidefutbol





Leeds United striker Patrick Bamford has admitted that the lack of a firm restart date for the season is a negative as the Whites stars look to keep fit and in shape.



The Yorkshire giants sit at the top of the Championship table and are hoping to wrap up promotion to the Premier League, however the suspension of the season has left them firmly in limbo.













Players are having to keep fit at home as they follow the current rules, but they continue to train without any idea when the season might restart, or if it will restart at all. While Bamford insists the Leeds players are in good spirits, he admits the lack of a restart date is a negative factor.



"I think everyone is generally quite upbeat", Bamford was quoted as saying by the Yorkshire Evening Post.





"I know obviously football is coming second at the minute – as it should do to everything else.







"But with us we are obviously doing our work every day but we don't have something to aim for at the minute.



"If they told us 'look, you are going to be back on July 15, that's when the first games are going to be played' then at least in our head we can gear ourselves up for that.





"At the minute it's the bit of not knowing that makes it difficult."



Bamford has hit the back of the net 13 times in 38 appearanced for Leeds so far this season and has been criticised by some supporters for failing to score more often, missing clear chances in the process.

