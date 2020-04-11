Coaching Changes Not Easy To Handle Admits Liverpool Star Out On Loan

Follow @insidefutbol





Liverpool loanee Marko Grujic feels that the coaching upheaval at Hertha Berlin this season has not been easy for him to handle.



Grujic has been on loan at Hertha Berlin from Liverpool since 2018 and he enjoyed the stability of playing under Pal Dardai last season.













But Dardai left the club last summer and Hertha Berlin roped in Ante Covic, who only lasted until November, when the Bundesliga outfit appointed Jurgen Klinsmann as their new coach.



The former Germany striker barely lasted two months before resigning in February amidst disagreements with the club’s hierarchy.





And Grujic admits that all the coaching upheaval has taken a toll on his performances this season.







He insisted that it takes time to get used to a new coach and the constant changes this season have not helped his cause.



“I don’t want to look for excuses but, speaking honestly, it hasn’t been easy”, the Serbian told The Athletic.





“It’s true to say it’s not been a stable season for the club. It takes weeks or even months to really understand a new manager’s philosophy.



“Last season here I only played under one manager and the whole season we knew exactly what we needed to do on the pitch. This season there has been a lot of change with four managers.



“But that’s how it is in football. As a player you need to always adapt to every situation.



“I’ve played most of the games, but I wasn’t used in the last few before the season was suspended and I accepted that. I’ve played some games good, some games not so good. It could have been better.”



Grujic and his team-mates will return to training next week and this time they will be under another new coach in the shape of Alexander Nouri.



He is prepared to work hard and gain his trust in order to finish the season on a positive note.



“The president and the board decided to make the change and from Monday, we are working with a new manager.



“He will have a few weeks to prepare the team and get his ideas across, as the league hope to start matches again on May 2.



“I will need to fight again to gain the confidence of him.”

