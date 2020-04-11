XRegister
26 October 2019

06 August 2019

11/04/2020 - 15:16 BST

Dries Mertens Drifting Away From Napoli As Arsenal and Chelsea Remain Attentive

 




Dries Mertens has still not signed a new contract with Napoli and is claimed to now be moving away from the Azzurri, with Arsenal, Chelsea and Manchester United closely watching developments.

The 32-year-old attacker is out of contract in the summer and he is yet to sign a new deal with the Serie A giants, despite it appearing to be only a matter of time before he did so.  


 



Earlier in the year, it seemed an agreement was in place and the forward was expected to sign the new contract to extend his stay at the San Paolo beyond the summer.

But there has now been no contact between his representatives and Napoli for over 40 days.
 


The silence suggests, according to Italian daily Gazzetta dello Sport, that Mertens is set to depart Napoli at the end of the season.



The Belgian’s mood appears to have changed and his suitors are watching the situation with interest.

It is claimed that from the Premier League, Arsenal, Chelsea and Manchester United continue to be admirers of Mertens.
 


With transfer funds expected to be reduced at clubs across Europe this summer, Mertens could represent an increasingly attractive option.
 