Former Manchester United Star Predicts How Many Signings Needed For Title Challenge

Former Manchester United defender Danny Higginbotham has insisted that the club are just three top signings away from challenging for the Premier League title next season.



Manchester United were on a 12-match unbeaten streak and looked a good bet to finish in the top four before the season was suspended.













The Red Devils are tipped to be one of the few clubs who are expected to be on a good financial footing once the season resumes and the transfer window opens.



Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is looking to reinforce his squad and Manchester United have been linked with Jadon Sancho and Jack Grealish.





Higginbotham has insisted that Manchester United are not a million miles away from challenging for the title again and three quality players would help their cause.







He cited the impact of Bruno Fernandes’ signing as an example of what quality arrivals can do for any side.



The former defender said on ESPN FC: “The teams at the top of the league, what they have is consistency.





“United’s biggest problem was the lack of consistency, it was their main consistency throughout the season.



“But when you look at the players they have been linked to, you look at the difference that Fernandes has made by coming in.



“You look at a Sancho, you look at a Grealish, you have got Paul Pogba to come back if he still wants to be at the club and there is no doubting that he is a world-class midfielder.



“I think when you put it into context when I look at the teams who are going to be challenging Liverpool, Manchester City, in my opinion, need a rebuild and whether [Pep] Guardiola will be there to see that through, I am not too sure.



“So, therefore, I don’t see a reason why Manchester United, if they can bring the right players in like a Sancho, a Grealish and potentially a defensive midfielder, then I think they will be in a position to challenge.



“I think you just have to see the general transfer signings like Fernandes – him alone has taken the team up to another level.



“If you imagine another two or three top-class players coming in it is going to do a world of good to the players around them and make them improve as well.”



Despite making progress with Manchester United, it remains to be seen how heavily Solskjaer will be backed in the transfer market.

