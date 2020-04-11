Former Manchester United Star Sure Club Could Attract Jadon Sancho

Follow @insidefutbol





Former Manchester United defender Danny Higginbotham has insisted that he sees no reason why Jadon Sancho would not consider a move to Old Trafford this summer.



Sancho has been linked with being one of Manchester United’s top targets and the club are claimed to be prepared to make him their most expensive signing ever, eclipsing the £89m they paid to sign Paul Pogba in 2016.













The 20-year-old winger has also been linked with Liverpool, while Borussia Dortmund are making a case that he should stay at the club for longer.



There are also voices suggesting that Sancho should think twice about a joining Manchester United, who are in the middle of a major rebuild under an untested manager at the top level.





Higginbotham concedes that Manchester United’s attraction of stability in the dugout is no longer there, but insists that the club’s name still counts for something.







He also believes Sancho should pick the club over other Premier League outfits as their style suits him and Solskjaer has proved that he can improve young players.



The former Red Devils said on ESPN FC: “The attraction over the years for United has been the success and the manager who has been in charge as well.





“But I don’t think for one minute if Manchester United want to sign Sancho, they couldn’t get him.



“I still think there is an allure about United.



“I would [ask him to go to United over other Premier League teams] because I am looking at the development of the young players and I am looking at what Solskjaer is doing.



“So, I don’t think there is an issue if he was to go there.



“There is a ready-made position for him and the way the United play absolutely suits his style and the way he wants to play with the pace and power going forward.”



Dortmund have slapped a big asking price on Sancho's head, of around the €130m mark, and is is unclear if Manchester United would be willing to go that high to land him.

