I Need To Be Clever – 24-Year-Old Liverpool Star On Future Choices

Liverpool midfielder Marko Grujic believes he needs to take a clever approach to his career now given his age, but admits he is yet to sit down for talks on his future with Jurgen Klopp.



The European and world champions signed the midfielder from Red Star Belgrade in January 2016, making him Klopp's first acquisition, and he was immediately loaned out to his former club for the rest of the season.













Since then he has had loan spells Cardiff City and Hertha Berlin, where he has been since 2018, and is scheduled to return to his parent club over the summer.



With competition for places in the Liverpool midfield intense, there are question marks over whether he will have a big role to play at Anfield next season, and Grujic is ready for talks with Klopp.





He is of the view that at the age of 24, he now needs to be clever over his career choices, but insists he has come to no firm decision over what to do yet.







“No, but I hope that will happen in the next few months”, the midfielder told The Athletic when asked whether he has had a chance to discuss his future with Klopp.



“I’m sure we will sit down and discuss what is best for the club and what is best for me.





“I’m not a youngster any more.



"At the age of 24, I’m at the stage when I need to be making important steps in my career.



"I need to think and I need to be clever about what happens next.



“Is the best thing to stay in Liverpool and wait for a chance or is it time to have another loan or move to another club?



"At the moment, I don’t know the answer. Everything is still open."



Grujic has won praise for his performances at Hertha Berlin and feels he has improved in Germany.



“The Bundesliga is a good league and over the past two years I’ve gained a lot of important experience and I feel like I’ve improved as a player.”



The Serbian midfielder still has another three years left to run on his contract at Anfield.

