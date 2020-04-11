Incredible Achievement – Celtic Skipper Picks Out Big Season Highlight

Follow @insidefutbol





Celtic skipper Scott Brown has hailed the Bhoys' win over Lazio in Italy in the Europa League, feeling it was an incredible achievement, while he also took time to salute team-mate Olivier Ntcham.



The Scottish champions were put in the same group as Simone Inzaghi's side, in Group E, and beat the Italians home and away in impressive fashion.













The visitors got the better of Lazio in Rome 2-1, as a James Forrest goal and a dramatic 95th-minute strike from Olivier Ntcham sunk the hosts.



Celtic skipper Brown believes the scale of the achievement, winning away in Italy, was huge and also feels it fully showcased the strength in depth of the Bhoys' squad.





“Lazio away was a huge game for us, and Ollie’s goal showed you the team effort and how hard we work”, the skipper told his club's official site.







“Ollie came on and he showed why we’ve got such a strong squad.



"The top quality player that he is, he managed to dink the goalie and the celebrations going together.





“We’d never won in Italy before so to do it for the first time against a top quality team like Lazio – it was an incredible achievement.”



Celtic's stint in the Europa Leagye though came to a halt in the round of 32 stage after they lost to FC Copenhagen 4-2 on aggregate.



They remain on course to secure another domestic treble though, having already won the Scottish League Cup, while they lead the league table and are scheduled to face Aberdeen in the semi-final of the Scottish Cup.

