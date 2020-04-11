XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
  
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

26 October 2019

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

06 August 2019

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



11/04/2020 - 15:21 BST

Juventus Interested In Snapping Up Dani Ceballos

 




Serie A giants Juventus are interested in signing Arsenal loan star Dani Ceballos during the summer transfer window.

Ceballos is on loan this season at Arsenal from Real Madrid, but the Gunners do not have an option to buy him this summer.  


 



The Spaniard is set to return to Real Madrid when his loan stint at Arsenal ends, but it is unclear if he will be able to find favour with Los Blancos coach Zinedine Zidane.

Arsenal are interested in keeping him at the club for one more season, but Real Madrid would prefer to sell Ceballos if he leaves the Bernabeu again. 
 


According to Spanish daily Mundo Deportivo, Juventus are keen on Ceballos and want to sign him permanently.



The Italian champions have been keeping tabs on him and are prepared to make a considerable financial investment to take him to Turin.

They are prepared to offer him a contract worth €4.5m to €5m per season, which is a significant jump from his current salary.
 


Juventus are also believed to be the only club who are so far interested in meeting Real Madrid’s €40m asking price for Ceballos.

Arsenal, Valencia and Real Betis are also keen, but all have been looking at a loan deal.
 