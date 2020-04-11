Juventus Interested In Snapping Up Dani Ceballos

Follow @insidefutbol





Serie A giants Juventus are interested in signing Arsenal loan star Dani Ceballos during the summer transfer window.



Ceballos is on loan this season at Arsenal from Real Madrid, but the Gunners do not have an option to buy him this summer.













The Spaniard is set to return to Real Madrid when his loan stint at Arsenal ends, but it is unclear if he will be able to find favour with Los Blancos coach Zinedine Zidane.



Arsenal are interested in keeping him at the club for one more season, but Real Madrid would prefer to sell Ceballos if he leaves the Bernabeu again.





According to Spanish daily Mundo Deportivo, Juventus are keen on Ceballos and want to sign him permanently.







The Italian champions have been keeping tabs on him and are prepared to make a considerable financial investment to take him to Turin.



They are prepared to offer him a contract worth €4.5m to €5m per season, which is a significant jump from his current salary.





Juventus are also believed to be the only club who are so far interested in meeting Real Madrid’s €40m asking price for Ceballos.



Arsenal, Valencia and Real Betis are also keen, but all have been looking at a loan deal.

