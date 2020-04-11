Knowing I Can Make Leeds United History Is Big Motivation, Whites Star Admits

Follow @insidefutbol





Leeds United attacker Tyler Roberts has admitted he continues to be motivated by the chance to make history with the Whites, as he hopes for the season to restart.



Marcelo Bielsa's men lead the Championship table with nine games still left to be played, but there is still no date for when the season might restart.













Leeds' stars are having to train on an individual basis and will likely need some form of mini-pre-season before they can jump back into matches.



Roberts is staying motivated, in part because he admits he knows he has the chance to make history with Leeds.





"At Leeds, we are currently top of the league and eager to finish the season", Roberts was quoted as saying by the Yorkshire Evening Post.







"We know we can make history and it's in our hands so that is a big motivation for me every day."



Roberts, along with his Leeds team-mates, is trying to stay as fit as he can at home in order to report back in the best possible condition when ordered to do so.





"[I am] making sure that when we get the all-clear to come back that I am in the best possible condition that I can be to help the team cross that all-important finishing line.



"I believe I have a lot of self drive so when I am doing my sessions my brain doesn't allow me to skip things or take shortcuts because for one, it makes me feel guilty and two, I believe if you are going to do something then you may as well give it 100 per cent and improve from it", the Wales international added.



UEFA has moved Euro 2020 back by 12 months, while FIFA has given the go ahead to leagues to do all they can to finish their respective seasons. However, the possibility of leagues being declared null and void has yet to go away amid no firm season restart date.

