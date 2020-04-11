XRegister
26 October 2019

11/04/2020 - 21:36 BST

Leeds United Can Be Force In Premier League If They Do This – Ex-Championship Star

 




Former Championship midfielder Jamie O'Hara believes that Leeds United can be a real force in the Premier League, if they can keep hold of head coach Marcelo Bielsa.

Leeds sit top of the Championship table and are favourites to earn promotion to the Premier League if the current season resumes and is not declared null and void.  


 



It has been claimed that Bielsa is likely to leave Leeds if they do not secure promotion, but the Argentine will turn 65 years old in July and it is unclear how long he will stay at Elland Road.

O'Hara, who played in the Championship for Wolves, Blackpool and Fulham, thinks Bielsa is key and if Leeds keep him then they can be a force in the top flight.
 


He also feels that Leeds as they currently stand are in fine fettle to go up and mix it with Premier League sides.



"They need to get promotion to keep Bielsa", O'Hara explained on talkSPORT.

"If they do and Bielsa stays, then I think they could be a real force in the Premier League."
 


"They are ready for promotion", he added.

There is yet to be any clarity on when the season will be restarted and clubs may be playing their games behind closed doors when the campaign does resume.
 