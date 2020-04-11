Lot Of People Don’t Get How Big Newcastle United Are – Former Magpie

Follow @insidefutbol





Former Newcastle United defender Mike Williamson has insisted that it is hard to quantify the enormity of the Magpies from the outside and players only realise how big the club is once they join.



Williamson spent six years at Newcastle between 2010 and 2016 and made 171 appearances for the club before leaving the club for Wolves.













The centre-back admits that when he joined the club from Portsmouth he was taken aback by the sheer size of Newcastle, and conceded that it is difficult to gauge how big the club are from the outside.



He insisted that once a player joins the club they understand how important the Magpies are for the city and admits that he did initially struggle to come to terms with the enormity of being a Newcastle player.





Williamson stressed once a player leaves the club they understand completely how big and special Newcastle truly are.







“Initially, when I came up, it blew me away the size of everything – the club, the stadium, the fanbase”, the defender told The Athletic.



“It’s hard to quantify the size of the passion of the whole city.





“A lot of people from elsewhere don’t get it. They hear people call Newcastle a ‘big club’ and say, ‘But they don’t win anything.’ But they haven’t experienced it.”



Williamson added: “You just walk around town and every other person has a Newcastle top on. It’s the enormity of it. The passion for football is like nowhere else I’ve ever been.



“Perhaps I became a little weathered to the enormity of it, being up here for a few years as a player, but my friends who left the club would say, ‘You don’t realise the size of it until you leave.’



“I went to other clubs, still big clubs, but then you could feel the difference. When I was up here, I was absorbed in it; I loved it.”



Williamson clocked five full seasons for Newcastle in the Premier League and never again played in the top flight after leaving the club.

