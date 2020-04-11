Lots Of Uncertainty – Liverpool Loanee On Pre-Season Back At Reds

Follow @insidefutbol





Liverpool loanee Marko Grujic has admitted that he has little idea what will happen over the summer as he nears the end of his loan stint at Bundesliga club Hertha Berlin.



Grujic has been on loan at Hertha Berlin since 2018 and is slated to return to his parent club Liverpool at the end of the current season.













The loan agreement could be extended beyond the 30th June deadline to accommodate players who are out of contract as leagues across Europe try to complete their respective seasons.



In Germany, the Bundesliga are planning to return to action as soon as possible and Grujic admits that there is a fair chance that the league could finish even before some leagues resume in the coming months.





He is also in the dark over when he would be expected to join pre-season with Liverpool over the summer as the Premier League is not likely to start before June and could extend up to July.







The midfielder conceded that at the moment there are a number of unanswered question about his future.



Grujic told The Athletic: “There’s a lot of uncertainty at the moment.





“There are a number of players in my team who are out of contract from July 1. They don’t know what will happen after that.



“My loan here goes to the end of June and they are hoping to have finished the Bundesliga season by then. There is a good chance we will finish before some other leagues in Europe even restart.



“What happens after that, I just don’t know. When will the pre-season for next season start in Liverpool? No one has any idea.



“There are a lot of questions and we don’t know the answers.”



The Serbian has a contract until 2023 with the Reds and has won rave reviews for his performances at Hertha Berlin over the course of his loan.

