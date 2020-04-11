Perspective Has Changed – Leicester Star Would Play Behind Closed Doors

Follow @insidefutbol





Leicester City defender Wes Morgan is prepared to play behind closed doors in order to put football back on television screens as he feels it would lift the morale of the nation as a whole.



The Premier League was suspended in March and it is not clear when it will return, although clubs are keen to play in June if possible.













Players could be back in training and kept in quarantine in May, while the season could resume in June as part of the Premier League’s plans.



And Leicester captain Morgan is in favour of putting the Premier League season back on track in the coming months as he believes the lack of it has left a hole in many lives.





He also believes that while playing behind closed doors is not ideal, at least people would enjoy the fact that football is back on television screens and it would lift the national mood.







“It would be a boost to the nation”, Morgan told The Times.



“Everyone is missing it. I think everyone feels the hole its absence has left in our lives.





“When this first happened, and there was talk about playing behind closed doors, I wasn’t up for it. Fans make the game what it is, create the atmosphere. It would be a shame if they weren’t able to see us play.



“But considering the scale of this crisis, and how long we’re having with no football, there’s been a change in perspective.



“I think most fans would be happy to see the games on TV. And the players know we’ve got a responsibility to play — as long as it’s safe to do so.”



Leicester are currently third in the league table and are in line for Champions League qualification once the season resumes.

