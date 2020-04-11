Proud To Be Liverpool Player, Understand Frustration To Lift Title – Reds Loan Star

Follow @insidefutbol





Marko Grujic has admitted he is proud to call himself a Liverpool player and believes it is unfair on his Reds team-mates to have to wait to lift the Premier League title.



Liverpool were two wins away from clinching their first league title since 1990 before the season was suspended, with an astonishing campaign having seen the Reds win 27 of 29 league games.













The Premier League is pushing to resume the season as soon as possible and Liverpool could win the league title behind closed doors.



Grujic, who has been on loan at Hertha Berlin from Liverpool since 2018, admits that this season has made him proud at being part of the club.





However, he understands the frustration of the fans and the players at being forced to wait to lift the Premier League crown.







“It’s been an unbelievable season for the club and I feel very proud to say I am part of Liverpool”, the midfielder told The Athletic.



“Having waited so long to win the title and with it being so close, I can imagine how all the fans in Liverpool are feeling right now.





“It’s bit unfair for the team as it was 99 per cent certain they would win it.



"They played so many great games and built up such a big lead at the top. Now they have to wait.



“The timing is bad luck but that’s how it is.



"We shouldn’t think too much about football at this time because there are more important things in life like people’s health.”



Liverpool remain European champions despite having been knocked out of this season's Champions League and will hold on to the tag if this season's competition is unable to restart.

