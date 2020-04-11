Tottenham Hotspur Wanted Me At Last Minute – Fabrizio Ravanelli

Follow @insidefutbol





Former Premier League star Fabrizio Ravanelli has revealed that Tottenham Hotspur made a last-ditch attempt to sign him before he left Middlesbrough for Marseille in 1997.



Signing the Italian was a big coup for Middlesbrough when he joined from Juventus in 1996 and he scored a hat-trick against Liverpool on his league debut to announce his arrival in England.













However, despite his instant impact in the Premier League, Ravanelli was unable to stop Middlesbrough dropping down to the Championship and he left for Marseille in 1997.



Liverpool showed an interest in him without making an offer and his agent tried to engineer a switch to Manchester United before he moved to France.





However, Ravanelli has revealed that on the brink of his move to Marseille he received a call from former Spurs chairman Alan Sugar, who pleaded with him to move to White Hart Lane.







However, he insists that the move to Marseille was already agreed and if it had not been for that, he would have joined Tottenham.



Ravanelli told The Athletic: “Before leaving Middlesbrough, I received a call from Alan Sugar, the Tottenham chairman. He said to me, ‘Please come in to Tottenham, please come in to Tottenham.’





“But I was literally in the taxi to take the flight to Marseille. If this call had arrived one day earlier, I am sure I would have been in London and signed for Tottenham.



“It is a shame because I liked the Tottenham team. They had Teddy Sheringham, a quality player, and they had Sol Campbell behind.



“They or Liverpool would have been the same for me.”



The striker returned to England in 2001 when he joined Derby County on a free transfer from Lazio and since retirement has had spells in management, at Ajaccio and Arsenal Kyiv.

