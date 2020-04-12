Bigger, Stronger, Wiser – Chelsea Star Out On Loan On Different Environment

Follow @insidefutbol





Chelsea starlet George McEachran has revealed why he wanted to go out on loan and admits that playing first team football in the Netherlands for Cambuur is a very different experience.



The 19-year-old midfielder has progressed through the Chelsea youth system and his switch to Cambuur at the start of this year was his first move away from the Stamford Bridge club.













McEachran managed three first-team appearances for the Dutch side during his loan spell before the season was suspended.



He is happy to have completed the loan move and admits it is something he wanted to do as he feels he needs to gain experience of a first team environment.





"The reason I wanted to go on loan was to get some experience in the environment of first-team football", McEachran told his club's official site.







"The first time I heard about going out on loan was in the first week of January. My agent rang me and said this team in the second division are interested in you.



"I was very excited to start my first training session, but it was very different not seeing the same faces I have been with for the past 11 years", McEachran admits.





Cambuur are hoping to win promotion to the Dutch top flight and sit top of the table, with the pressure to go up intense.



And McEachran admits it is different to what he is used to.



"Training is different. They’re bigger, stronger, wiser to the game.



"The demands in training are massive, the intensity, everyone is willing to get a place in the starting eleven so they train how they play, every single day."



Cambuur boast a four-point lead at the top of the table, with De Graafschap in second and FC Volendam a point ahead of Jong Ajax in third.

