David Moyes Was Straight With Us – West Ham United Midfielder

West Ham United midfielder Robert Snodgrass has revealed manager David Moyes set the players straight after taking charge for a second time, telling to put themselves in the fans’ position and put a shift in.



Moyes rejoined West Ham in late December, with the club in 17th place in the Premier League, just one point above the relegation zone.













The Scottish manager was not offered a new contract by the Hammers in his previous six-month stint at the club, with the London Stadium outfit opting to appoint ex-Real Madrid boss Manuel Pellegrini.



Hammers’ fans will be hoping the Scotsman can work his magic again and the team can once again avoid relegation to the Championship.





Fellow Scot Snodgrass is happy with Moyes’ arrival, admitting it does help that the manager speaks English.







Snodgrass revealed Moyes’ approach to the players, stating the manager asked them to put themselves in the fans' shoes, forking out cash to head to the London Stadium to watch the Hammers play.



“He speaks my language which is good, it’s always a bonus”, Snodgrass told West Ham’s official site.





“He came in and he’s been straight with the boys. Imagine you were the fan paying the money to go and watch.



“That’s the level of work that I want, and they need to be seeing it.



“That’s exactly the way that we’ve been brought up.”



West Ham chief executive Karren Brady made headlines recently when she floated the idea of the season being declared null and void, something which would secure the club's Premier League status.



She later insisted she is hoping the current season can be completed.

