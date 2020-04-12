Even If It’s To Our Detriment – West Ham United Youth Boss On Key Role

Follow @insidefutbol





West Ham United Under-23 boss Dmitri Halajko has stressed that his key role is providing players for the first team to use, even if it causes short term issues for his own side.



The Hammers have a tradition of promoting young talents to the first team, with stars such as Joe Cole, Rio Ferdinand modern examples, while Declan Rice is currently shining at the London Stadium.













Youth boss Halajko is fully aware that his job is to help develop players able to go into David Moyes' first team and fight for a shirt, much as Jeremy Ngakia has this season.



He stressed that supporting the first team is his primary goal, something he will always encourage, even if it means the Under-23s' are handicapped in the short term by doing so.





“Overall, we want to present players to the first-team", Halajko insisted to West Ham's official site.







"If the first-team ever want to look at some of our players, we’ll encourage that – even if it is to the short-term detriment of the U23s.



"Hopefully it’ll be to the long-term benefit of the Academy and that individual player who could progress on.”





Halajko's young Hammers have so far enjoyed a positive season as they chase promotion to the Premier League 2 Division One.



They sit three points clear of Manchester United's Under-23s, albeit having played a game more, and recently continued their cup push by beating beat Derby County in the Premier League International Cup to book a place in the semi-finals of the tournament.

