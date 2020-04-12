Mentally It’s Tough – West Ham United Star On Different Routine

Follow @insidefutbol





West Ham United midfielder Declan Rice has admitted the club's staff are keeping a close watch on the fitness of the Hammers stars, while conceding that it is difficult at present to cope without training at the club's training base every day.



With football suspended and players unable to train at their training bases, fitness staff from clubs across the country have been doing their best to provide workout sessions that can be followed from home and tracked.













Rice and his team-mates are no different, with the 21-year-old revealing that the West Ham players are being monitored through an app called the Map My Run.



“We’ve got this app called Map My Run so they’re tracking us", Rice told his club's official site.





"So, every day you do it you set it and every day when you finish you have to send it over so there’s like achievement bolts."







Rice also took time to stress that he is finding it tough to be left without the routine of heading to training to train with his team-mates and prepare for matches.



He admits that mentally the situation is difficult, especially with no date set for when the season will be able to restart.





“It’s been tough because we are used to training every day and there’s a strict routine and obviously that now to be taken away from us at the moment.



“Mentally it’s tough to keep going with it, but of course you’ve got to be in a position where, when we go back, we don’t know how long we are going to get to get back going again.



"So you’ve got to be as fit as you possibly can and that’s down to us. When you’re training with your team it flies by.”



Rice and his team-mates were fighting to save their Premier League status when the season was brought to a halt, and if the campaign is declared null and void would be guaranteed another season of top flight football.

