Other Bhoys Feed Off Them – Former Celtic Star Picks Out Trio

Former Celtic defender and current Bhoys Under-18s coach Stephen McManus feels that the players in the first team and beyond feed off the trio of Scott Brown, Callum McGregor and James Forrest.



All three have been at Celtic over the club's push for ten-in-a-row and have also helped the club secure an unprecedented three successive domestic trebles.













McManus, who is steeped in what it means to be a Celtic player and is now passing that on to the Under-18s, believes that every club need players who can pass on the culture of what it means to pull on the shirt.



The 37-year-old feels that when other players see Brown, Forrest and McGregor train rigorously and apply themselves on the pitch, they want to follow suit and try to do their bit.





“You need a few of those players in your team who create the culture and lead by example in everything they do", McManus said on the Celtic View podcast.







"In this team, you’ve got that with Scott, you’ve got it with Callum, and you’ve got it with James.



“Other boys feed off of that, and then when you see your best players train the way they do and apply themselves on a daily basis."





"It inspires the ones round about them, and it certainly inspires the younger ones even more", McManus added.



The trio have all chipped in this season as Celtic chase another domestic treble; the Bhoys have already wrapped up the Scottish League Cup and are in the semi-final of the Scottish Cup, along with sitting top of the Scottish Premiership table.

