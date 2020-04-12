This Is How I Face A Crisis – Former Arsenal Boss Unai Emery

Follow @insidefutbol





Former Arsenal boss Unai Emery has revealed how he approaches a crisis situation, stressing he always focuses on transmitting a positive attitude and leaning on his backroom team.



The Spanish coach has been without a managerial job since being sacked by Arsenal in November 2019 after a string of poor performances.













The 48-year old has over a decade and a half of experience in his field after taking charge of various top tier clubs across Europe.



Managers often have to tackle tough times and crisis situations, and Emery has revealed how he sets about taking on tough circumstances, explaining he consults extensively with his backroom staff and listens to what they have to say.





He went on to add he always tries to portray a positive attitude and manner in tough circumstances, being aware of the fact that his dealing with certain situations is only going to make him more experienced.







"To face a crisis, I focus and meet with the assistant technicians, the goalkeeping coach, the analyst and the physical trainer and what I always try to do is transmit a positive attitude to face the problem and know that this is going to be another experience", the former Arsenal boss was quoted as saying by Spanish daily Estadio Deportivo.



Emery added: "I do not understand any objective that one can have in mind without dedication.”





The Spanish tactician has enjoyed substantial success in the dugout, leading Sevilla to three Europa Leagues and Paris Saint-Germain to the Ligue 1 title, the Coupe de France and the Coupe de la Ligue.



He failed to pick up silverware at Arsenal however.

