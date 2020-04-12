This Was Message We Were Given Before We Went Home – Leeds United Star

Follow @insidefutbol





Leeds United skipper Liam Cooper has revealed the message communicated to the players before they headed off to train individually and has lauded the way the fitness staff have kept in touch with the Whites stars.



Boss Marcelo Bielsa places huge emphasis on high intensity in training, but Leeds' players are being forced to keep fit within their homes on an individual basis following the suspension of football.













They are sitting top of the Championship table with just nine games to go, but Leeds now face an anxious wait to see when they can complete the season, with the spectre of campaigns being declared null and void also not having completely gone away.



Skipper Cooper knows how vital keeping the right mindset is and has revealed the message given to the players as they went back home.





"We're nine games away from doing something unbelievable, and that was the message to the group before we did go home", Cooper told the club's official site.







"The message is 'Look, don't take your foot off the gas, we still have to train'."



Clubs across the country are trying the best they can to keep in touch with their players and ensure they are following workout and diet plans – and Cooper is full of praise for the job that Leeds' fitness staff are doing.





"The communication with the fitness staff has been second to none, and we've really bought into it over the last 18 months, to get to where we want to be, so the lads have been smashing the running sessions.



"When we return we may only have a few weeks to train, we were on a five game winning run, we need to resume where we left off, and we'll be looking to do that."



Leeds boast a seven-point lead over third placed Fulham, with nine games still to play, but it could count for little if leagues are unable to complete their respective seasons.

